Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD
Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Global Pain Care15610 Bear Valley Rd Ste A, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-9999
Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center100 Medical Center Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 Directions (606) 439-1331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Loomba and His Staff are always friendly and professional. I have never had a visit where it felt rushed or treated rudely or even as if I were less than a friend. They remember your name when you come-in and always with a smile.
About Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Loomba has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loomba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
