Overview

Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Loomba works at Global Pain Care in Victorville, CA with other offices in Hazard, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.