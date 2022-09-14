See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Victorville, CA
Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD

Pain Medicine
1.8 (59)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Loomba works at Global Pain Care in Victorville, CA with other offices in Hazard, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Global Pain Care
    15610 Bear Valley Rd Ste A, Victorville, CA 92395 (760) 245-9999
  2. 2
    Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
    100 Medical Center Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 (606) 439-1331
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr Loomba and His Staff are always friendly and professional. I have never had a visit where it felt rushed or treated rudely or even as if I were less than a friend. They remember your name when you come-in and always with a smile.
    BobT — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD
    About Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770527095
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navdeep Loomba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loomba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loomba has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loomba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomba. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

