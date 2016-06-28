See All Vascular Neurologists in Pikeville, KY
Dr. Naveed Ahmed, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.0 (17)
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naveed Ahmed, MD

Dr. Naveed Ahmed, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Madras Medical College|Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center, Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pikeville Medical Center
    911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 218-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center
  • Pikeville Medical Center
  • Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center
  • Whitesburg Arh Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Myoclonus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Stroke
Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Myasthenia Gravis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Confusion
Dementia
Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Lyme Disease
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Schwannoma
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 28, 2016
    I would recommend Dr Ahmed to anyone .he is a very caring doctor and her cares for his patients. He takes his time in the examining room ,he listen to your questions and concerns. He walks you thru the treatment you will receive under his care .Myself i think him and his staff are wonderful people
    Jennette stepp in Matewan, WV — Jun 28, 2016
    About Dr. Naveed Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1508946070
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med Sch Harvard U|Stony Brook-Gi Stony Brook Univ Hosp
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Internship
    • Raritan Bay Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College|Mysore University / Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
