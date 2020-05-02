Overview of Dr. Naveed Anwar, MD

Dr. Naveed Anwar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Comanche County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Fisher County Hospital District, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Mitchell County Hospital and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Anwar works at Medical Leaders & Associates in Lake Jackson, TX with other offices in Abilene, TX, Angleton, TX and Sweeny, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.