Dr. Naveed Chowhan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Clark Memorial Health and Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Chowhan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way in New Albany, IN with other offices in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.