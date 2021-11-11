Dr. Naveed Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveed Hasan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll, Lahore and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Hasan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Union Hospital Cecil Cnty Pulmn111 W High St Ste 203, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-3950
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasan?
By far the most informative doctor i've ever had the pleasure of dealing with. Took the time to inform and explain everything i needed to know. This is a doctor who is compassionate and takes the time with his patients. I've always felt rushed by most of my doctors , expecially speacialist. Dr. Hasan did not rush through anything , that to me is invaluable. This was a great overall experience, i'll be reccomending to family and freinds.
About Dr. Naveed Hasan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1023274511
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- King Edward Med Coll, Lahore
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.