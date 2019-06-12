Dr. Naveed Jan, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Jan, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naveed Jan, MB BS
Dr. Naveed Jan, MB BS is a Hematology Specialist in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Jan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jan's Office Locations
-
1
Oncology & Hematology Specialists333 US HIGHWAY 46, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046 Directions (973) 316-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jan?
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Naveed Jan, MB BS
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1285743542
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jan works at
Dr. Jan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jan speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.