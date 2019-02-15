Dr. Naveed Khokhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Khokhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naveed Khokhar, MD
Dr. Naveed Khokhar, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Khokhar works at
Dr. Khokhar's Office Locations
-
1
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-5703
-
2
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-3538Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khokhar?
my husband has a degenerative neurological disorder that causes many psychiatric symptoms because of the damage to the brain. Doctor khokhar was the ONLY doctor to figure out what was going on with my husband in 2015 and I believe saved my husband's life. He has treated him on an outpatient basis since that time and has been very discerning, knowledgeable, patient and compassionate. He never makes me feel rushed when I take my husband for an appointment and answers ALL my questions.
About Dr. Naveed Khokhar, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952699522
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khokhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khokhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khokhar works at
Dr. Khokhar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.