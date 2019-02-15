Overview of Dr. Naveed Khokhar, MD

Dr. Naveed Khokhar, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Khokhar works at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.