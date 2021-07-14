Dr. Naveed Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naveed Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Parish Hospital and New Orleans East Hospital.
New Orleans East Hospital5620 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 592-6600
St. Tammany Cardiology Specialists4404 Highway 22, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 792-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Parish Hospital
- New Orleans East Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Malik is very understanding and truly takes the time to understand your condition before proceeding. He does not conduct wasteful tests.
About Dr. Naveed Malik, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295762342
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
