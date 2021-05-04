Dr. Naveed Masani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Masani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naveed Masani, MD
Dr. Naveed Masani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Dr. Masani works at
Dr. Masani's Office Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masani?
Dr. Masani loves what he does and it comes through during our appointments. He is concerned, helpful and very knowledgeable. He always gives me his undivided attention, answers all my concerns, and explains things throughly. He has been taking excellent care of me especially since I am searching of a new PCP. He is concerned about my physical well being and has recommended top doctors for me to use when needed. I want to thank Dr. Masani for all that he has done and all that he continues to do for me. I am a most thankful man.
About Dr. Naveed Masani, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Urdu
- 1487618559
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masani works at
Dr. Masani has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vasculitis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masani speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Masani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.