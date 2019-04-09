Overview of Dr. Naveed Salahuddin, MB BS

Dr. Naveed Salahuddin, MB BS is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Pratt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salahuddin works at Hutchinson Clinic, PA in Hutchinson, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.