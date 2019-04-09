Dr. Naveed Salahuddin, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salahuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naveed Salahuddin, MB BS is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hutchinson, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Pratt Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson Clinic - Same Day Care2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Directions (620) 669-2500Tuesday7:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
With in a few minutes Naveed knew where my problem was coming from. When I left the office I felt like a new person. Very pleasant bed side manner that made me fell confident that he cared about his patients.
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003860560
Education & Certifications
- U Vt - Fletcher Allen Hosp
- University of Illinois
- Rawalpindi Med Coll
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salahuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salahuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salahuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salahuddin has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salahuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Salahuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salahuddin.
