Dr. Naveed Sami, MD
Dr. Naveed Sami, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard School of Dental Medicine
University of Alabama Hospital1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-5188
Ucf Health9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 160, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 266-3627
Ucf Health3400 Quadrangle Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 266-3627Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was seen for a spot of concern and didn’t really know what to expect as it was my first time seeing a dermatologist. I was pleasantly surprised with a knowledgeable physician with great bedside manner and friendly staff that were just as helpful! A biopsy was needed which was explained in detail as well as the possibilities for results. All of my questions were answered and I feel comfortable continuing my care with Dr. Sami and his team.
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine
- University of Alabama
Dr. Sami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sami has seen patients for Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sami speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sami.
