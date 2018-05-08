Dr. Vehra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveed Vehra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naveed Vehra, MD
Dr. Naveed Vehra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Vehra's Office Locations
Shyamala PC6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste D148, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 843-3811
- 2 18275 N 59th Ave Bldg H146, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 649-1555
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gr8 doctor.
About Dr. Naveed Vehra, MD
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vehra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vehra has seen patients for Syncope, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vehra speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vehra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.