Dr. Naveed Zafar, MD
Overview of Dr. Naveed Zafar, MD
Dr. Naveed Zafar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology1140 Westmont Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-7197
-
2
HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland11100 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 770-7000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
East Houston Orthopedics & Sports Medicine P.A.12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-7197Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naveed Zafar is amazing, caring, and helps to make you feel better and does just that. He is up front and honest and explains the situation and puts your worries at ease. The first time I met him was in the ER. I had diverticulitis. I didn't know what that was or that I had it until it ruptured. I was very sick and hurting so bad. I didn't realize at first how bad my situation was, but he then let me know and explained everything. I felt and still feel today very safe in his hands and know he will do his best to fix my problems and make me feel better. After my first surgery with him, I didn't want anyone else taking care of me or another doctor doing the second part of my surgery, I wanted him. Now here I am 4 years later and having stomach pain issues really bad again and need my hernia fixed, and the first and only doctor I thought of and wanted to see is Dr. Naveed Zafar. Thank you Dr. Zafar for being a great and caring doctor, I appreciate you! Deb O.
About Dr. Naveed Zafar, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659690196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- General Surgery
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
