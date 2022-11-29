Overview of Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD

Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Ahmed works at Augusta Rheumatology Institute in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.