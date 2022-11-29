See All Rheumatologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (38)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD

Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Ahmed works at Augusta Rheumatology Institute in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Rheumatology Institute LLC
    1109 Medical Center Dr Ste 2B, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 305-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Nov 29, 2022
    I wanted to take time to submit a review for Dr.Ahmed and her staff. I've been seeing Dr. Ahmed now for over 16 years and have nothing but good things to say. I'm very happy that now she has her new office !! Dr.Ahmed and her staff is amazing. It is never an issue with scheduling an appointment or having paperwork done. They are always fast efficient and very customer friendly and always greet with a smile. Dr. Ahmed truly cares for her patients. Keep Up The Great Work !!!
    Reggie Lewis — Nov 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD
    About Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376501312
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
    Medical Education

