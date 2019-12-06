Dr. Naveen Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Acharya, MD
Overview
Dr. Naveen Acharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mcr Health Inc.300 Riverside Dr E Ste 2010, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 405-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always had a short wait time, both in the waiting room and in the office. He always answers my questions clearly, and listens to what I need to say, too. He helped a lot in my recovery from a massive heart attack that caused an arrest. I recommend him whole heartedly (no pun intended).
About Dr. Naveen Acharya, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Cleveland Clin Fndtn
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- New York Medical College
- University of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acharya speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.