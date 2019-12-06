Overview

Dr. Naveen Acharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Acharya works at Riverside Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.