Dr. Naveen Arora, MD
Dr. Naveen Arora, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Summa Health Medical Group Urology95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 374-1255
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Arora for my enlarged prostate and difficulty fully emptying my bladder. He suggested the UroLift and after months of thinking about and doing research I had it done 6 weeks ago. I couldn't be happier with the results. Everything works fine and some nights I sleep 6 hours without getting up to use the bathroom. He is a nice guy and speaks perfect English. He'll answer all your questions and doesn't rush through an office visit.
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093006090
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Urology
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
