Overview of Dr. Naveen Arora, MD

Dr. Naveen Arora, MD is a Dermatologist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at Summa Health Medical Group Urology in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.