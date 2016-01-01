See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Anniston, AL
Dr. Naveen Bade, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Naveen Bade, MD

Dr. Naveen Bade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bade works at Nephrology And Hypertension Consultants in Anniston, AL with other offices in Jacksonville, AL and Roanoke, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants PC
    522 E 11th St Ste 200, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 237-5302
  2. 2
    2017 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 235-2452
  3. 3
    331 Henry Rd SW Ste 1, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 435-3161
  4. 4
    Roanoke Dialysis Center
    4459 Highway 431, Roanoke, AL 36274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 863-8365

  • Citizens Baptist Medical Center
  • Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
  • Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Naveen Bade, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518340454
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bade.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

