Dr. Bade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveen Bade, MD
Overview of Dr. Naveen Bade, MD
Dr. Naveen Bade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bade works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bade's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology and Hypertension Consultants PC522 E 11th St Ste 200, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-5302
- 2 2017 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 235-2452
- 3 331 Henry Rd SW Ste 1, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Directions (256) 435-3161
-
4
Roanoke Dialysis Center4459 Highway 431, Roanoke, AL 36274 Directions (334) 863-8365
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Baptist Medical Center
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bade?
About Dr. Naveen Bade, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518340454
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bade works at
Dr. Bade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.