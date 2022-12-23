Overview of Dr. Naveen Darakshan, MD

Dr. Naveen Darakshan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Darakshan works at Internal Medicine & Primary Care Associates PLLC in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.