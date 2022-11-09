Dr. Naveen Doki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Doki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naveen Doki, MD
Dr. Naveen Doki, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Doki works at
Dr. Doki's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Care of Northern VA - Woodbridge2022 Opitz Blvd Ste B, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 698-9400
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America3022 Williams Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-9400
-
3
Primary Care of Woodbridge1900 Opitz Blvd Ste E, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 698-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doki?
None yet. My wife, Ellen Griffee sees Dr Doki regularly. But today, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, no one was there and was closed!!!!???? Dr Naveen Doki is the best doctor we have had the opportunity to support health care needs.
About Dr. Naveen Doki, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1568621779
Education & Certifications
- Hematology Oncology Fellowship University Southern California
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doki works at
Dr. Doki has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doki speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Doki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.