Dr. Naveen Doki, MD

Medical Oncology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naveen Doki, MD

Dr. Naveen Doki, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Doki works at Hematology Oncology Care of Northern Virginia in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Care of Northern VA - Woodbridge
    2022 Opitz Blvd Ste B, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 698-9400
  2. 2
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    3022 Williams Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 698-9400
  3. 3
    Primary Care of Woodbridge
    1900 Opitz Blvd Ste E, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 698-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Stafford Hospital

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Pancytopenia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Pancytopenia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Naveen Doki, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    • 1568621779
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology Oncology Fellowship University Southern California
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveen Doki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doki has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Doki speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Doki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

