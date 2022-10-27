Overview

Dr. Naveen Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Bakhshi & Gupta Mds in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.