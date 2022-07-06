Overview of Dr. Naveen Kella, MD

Dr. Naveen Kella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Connally Memorial Medical Center and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kella works at Connally Memorial Health Centers in Floresville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.