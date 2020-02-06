Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO
Overview of Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO
Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Trinity ENT and Facial Aesthetics, LLC3485 S Mercy Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 558-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Kumar when I was referred to him for the removal of a thyroid nodule. He explained everything so well and was both funny and knowledgeable. He kept me calm and informed through surgery and you can barely see that I have a scar. At one point I was worried about the looks of my incision. I called the office and within minutes a Florida number called. Dr. Kumar was in Florida and called me. He had me do a selfie and send it to him. He called me back within minutes to assure me the swelling was normal. I was so relieved and impressed with his availability. At the follow up he gave me the good news- benign- right off the bat. I’d recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306038450
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.