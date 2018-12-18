Overview

Dr. Naveen Lal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.



Dr. Lal works at Allen County Cardiology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN and Lagrange, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.