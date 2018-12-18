Dr. Naveen Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Lal, MD
Overview
Dr. Naveen Lal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Allen County Cardiology604 W Berry St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 423-1331
-
2
Allen County Cardiology LLC424 Williams St, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 665-2926
-
3
American Vein Institute LLC10020 DuPont Circle Ct Ste 140, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 489-4100
-
4
Redi-Care Inc2120 N Detroit St, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 463-2468
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.lal has always been a kind man.He works hard to find the problem if he feels there i one.He explains well .makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Naveen Lal, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770692337
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lal speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
