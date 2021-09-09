Overview of Dr. Naveen Ramineni, MD

Dr. Naveen Ramineni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Ramineni works at Houston Pediatric Center P.a in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.