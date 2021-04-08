Dr. Naveen Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Thomas, MD
Dr. Naveen Thomas, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Clarity Integrative Psychiatry3050 Broadway St Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (404) 683-9880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely fantastic! Really listened to my concerns and always tried to find a holistic way to address my complaints. Even referred my husband, who has suffered with anxiety for years and is a difficult patient! He has taken incredible care of my family over the past few years and I trust him COMPLETELY!! Thank you Dr. Thomas!!
About Dr. Naveen Thomas, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124212881
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Emory Hosps
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
