Dr. Trehan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naveen Trehan, MD
Overview of Dr. Naveen Trehan, MD
Dr. Naveen Trehan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs, AR.
Dr. Trehan's Office Locations
- 1 115 Wrights St Ste C, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 321-9803
-
2
Mena Dialysis Center1200 Crestwood Cir, Mena, AR 71953 Directions (479) 394-8085
-
3
Malvern Dialysis1590 Tanner St, Rockport, AR 72104 Directions (501) 332-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Hot Spring County
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naveen Trehan, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1285045526
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
