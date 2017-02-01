Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveena Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naveena Nelson, MD
Dr. Naveena Nelson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
- 1 625 Eden Park Dr Fl 10, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 569-6780
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Dr Nelson was my primary care physician while I was a patient in a rehab facility.
About Dr. Naveena Nelson, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1548224280
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
