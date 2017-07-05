See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO

Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Korivi works at Pain Management Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Arthritis of the Elbow and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korivi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Mgmt. Associates PA
    13636 Breton Ridge St Ste D, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 688-9160
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Gait Abnormality
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 05, 2017
    Ashley Freilich in Spring, TX — Jul 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1609845106
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Baylor/Ut Alliance
    • Northside Hosp
    • University Of Houston University Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korivi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korivi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korivi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korivi works at Pain Management Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Korivi’s profile.

    Dr. Korivi has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Arthritis of the Elbow and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korivi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Korivi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korivi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korivi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korivi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

