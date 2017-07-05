Overview of Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO

Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Korivi works at Pain Management Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Arthritis of the Elbow and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.