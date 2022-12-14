Overview of Dr. Naven Duggal, MD

Dr. Naven Duggal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camillus, NY. They graduated from Faculty Of Med University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Duggal works at SYRACUSE ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS, PC in Camillus, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY and Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.