Dr. Bouzari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navid Bouzari, MD
Overview
Dr. Navid Bouzari, MD is a Dermatologist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
South Shore Skin Center LLC
Locations
South Shore Skin Center LLC1 Scobee Cir Ste 3, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-0711
- 2 75 Washington St Ste 200, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-6495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive, compassionate, and respectful, Dr. Bouzari has, in several of my visits, explained necessary procedures, nature of the symptoms, and details about treatment and the healing process. In addition, he always takes the time, after each procedure, to sit in the exam room and ask if I have any questions. Consistently, he takes the time to answer each question and, above all, never seems rushed. I highly recommend him as an excellent dermatologist.
About Dr. Navid Bouzari, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417168535
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouzari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouzari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
South Shore Skin Center LLC
Dr. Bouzari has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouzari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouzari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouzari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouzari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouzari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.