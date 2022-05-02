Dr. Navid Furutan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furutan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Furutan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Navid Furutan, MD
Dr. Navid Furutan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temescal Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Furutan works at
Dr. Furutan's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 Directions (951) 379-4718Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is strange how some people have issues with Dr Furutan. He is the most compassionate funny doctor I have had for my kids ever. He is however direct with the truth and what my children need and maybe some people don't like that!
About Dr. Navid Furutan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1518942804
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
Dr. Furutan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furutan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furutan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Furutan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furutan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furutan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furutan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.