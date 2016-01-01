See All Oncologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Navid Jamshidi, MD

Medical Oncology
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Navid Jamshidi, MD

Dr. Navid Jamshidi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Jamshidi works at Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jamshidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Park Sierra Mob 81356
    6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center

Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Treatment frequency



Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Navid Jamshidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053578526
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamshidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamshidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamshidi works at Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jamshidi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamshidi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamshidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamshidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamshidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

