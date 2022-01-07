Overview of Dr. Navid Kazemi, MD

Dr. Navid Kazemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Stony Brook School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kazemi works at Nevada Cardiology Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.