Dr. Malakouti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navid Malakouti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navid Malakouti, MD is a Dermatologist in Mill Creek, WA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Malakouti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Sound Dermatology15906 Mill Creek Blvd Ste 105, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 385-2009
-
2
North Sound Dermatology14090 Fryelands Blvd SE Ste 218, Monroe, WA 98272 Directions (425) 385-2009
-
3
Michael L. Tjoelker M.d.3327 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 385-2009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malakouti?
My visit for a skin mole exam went great! Dr. Malakouti was very knowledgeable, helpful and efficient. He explained when I had questions about certain moles and the process for one that had to be removed. I was in and out in less than 30 minutes. He has my recommendation!
About Dr. Navid Malakouti, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1437578051
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malakouti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malakouti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malakouti works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malakouti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malakouti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malakouti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malakouti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.