Overview of Dr. Navid Amirmajdi, MD

Dr. Navid Amirmajdi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Stafford Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Amirmajdi works at Northern VA Hmtlgy/Onclgy in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Shreveport, LA, Stafford, VA and Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.