Dr. Navid Mostofi, MD

Neurology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Navid Mostofi, MD

Dr. Navid Mostofi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Mostofi works at MCLEAN NEUROSCIENCE in Mc Lean, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Insomnia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mostofi's Office Locations

    Mclean Neuroscience
    6714 Whittier Ave, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 356-1105
    Vienna Neurology
    380 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 242-0012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Insomnia
Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Insomnia
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Sleep Apnea
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Navid Mostofi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1912124983
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navid Mostofi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostofi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mostofi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mostofi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mostofi has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Insomnia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostofi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostofi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostofi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mostofi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mostofi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

