Dr. Navid Nami, DO

Dermatology
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Navid Nami, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine.

Dr. Nami works at ERderm in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, Glendora, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Dermatology Inc.
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 501, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 720-1170
  2. 2
    Walter S Green M.d. Medical Corporation
    8345 Firestone Blvd Ste 310, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 923-3001
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology
    210 S Grand Ave Ste 208, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 914-3675
  4. 4
    Lovelace Scientific Resources Inc
    2621 S Bristol St Ste 309, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 720-1170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Navid Nami, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1710936646
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University Schoo
    Medical Education
    • Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navid Nami, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nami has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

