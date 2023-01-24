Overview

Dr. Navid Nami, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine.



Dr. Nami works at ERderm in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, Glendora, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.