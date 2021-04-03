Dr. Navizadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navid Navizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Navid Navizadeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Locations
Valencia Center for Women's Health23823 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 243-8867
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Navi for three pregnancies now and love having him as a doctor. He always listens to concerns and kindly explains all available options. I have had different things occur with each pregnancy and he has expertly handled each situation. There is no doctor I would trust more.
About Dr. Navid Navizadeh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navizadeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navizadeh has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navizadeh speaks Arabic and Persian.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Navizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.