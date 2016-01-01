Dr. Pourtaheri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navid Pourtaheri, MD
Overview of Dr. Navid Pourtaheri, MD
Dr. Navid Pourtaheri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pourtaheri's Office Locations
- 1 530 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 684-8607
-
2
Santa Rosa Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.167 Lynch Creek Way, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (415) 523-5235
-
3
California Advanced Imaging Medical Associates Inc.1101 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 684-8607
-
4
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2571Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pourtaheri?
About Dr. Navid Pourtaheri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1942543681
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pourtaheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pourtaheri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourtaheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourtaheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourtaheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.