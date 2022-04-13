Overview of Dr. Navid Ziran, MD

Dr. Navid Ziran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Ziran works at Salvatore J De Francesco MD in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.