Dr. Navin Adatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navin Adatia, MD
Overview of Dr. Navin Adatia, MD
Dr. Navin Adatia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Adatia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adatia's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Personal Wellbeing Medical Group4519 Rosemead Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 285-2248
-
2
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 285-2248
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adatia?
About Dr. Navin Adatia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1245295666
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adatia works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.