Dr. Navin Barot, MD
Overview
Dr. Navin Barot, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi.
Locations
Memorial Gastroenterology Clinic1340 Broad Ave Ste 300, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 575-2700
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 575-2700
Memorial Diamondhead Family Medicine Clinic4300 Leisure Time Dr, Diamondhead, MS 39525 Directions (228) 575-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t know what the negative reviews for this doctor are about but reading them had me afraid he would be rude and dismissive but let me tell y’all what, Dr. Barot came in with a huge smile on his face and completely took care of me. I am used to male doctors dismissing my concerns but he spent over a half hour talking with me and going over my symptoms and recent tests by another doctor that misdiagnosed me. He ordered more tests and reassured me that he will get to the bottom of what’s been going on with me for years. I couldn’t be happier with how my visit with Dr. Barot went and I look forward to him taking care of me as long as I need to see a gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Navin Barot, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization M C Bklyn Queens Inc
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barot has seen patients for Anemia, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barot speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.