Dr. Navin Bhojwani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Chicago and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB GYN Charlotte325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2252
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've seen Dr. Bhojwani for a few years, and he even delivered one of my children. I've always been nervous over GYN appointments, but this doctor helps put me at ease. He's also very caring and compassionate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316939705
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- U Of Chicago
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Bhojwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhojwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhojwani has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhojwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhojwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhojwani.
