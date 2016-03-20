Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navin Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Navin Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conover, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Catawba Valley Cardiology3521 Graystone Pl SE Ste 202, Conover, NC 28613 Directions (828) 732-5700
-
2
Cardiology Associates of Richmond7001 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 288-3123Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Goshen Health200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 533-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr. Gupta was very caring and through when treating my 81 year old mother for blood clots in leg. He explained everything he was doing-every step of the way. He ensured that she was stable throughout 2 days of procedures and ensured she was in stable condition prior to releasing. He treated her as an individual, not just a patient on his rotation. He got to know her personality, which helped him in caring for her. As a family member I was so grateful for his easy, down to earth manner.
About Dr. Navin Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1457344673
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.