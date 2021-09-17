Dr. Navin Kesari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navin Kesari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navin Kesari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Kesari works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Houston Neurology21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 680, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 357-5678
-
2
NORTHWEST HOUSTON Neurology PA455 School St Ste 20, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 357-5678
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been under Dr Kesari's care since May 2021 for FTD (a form of Alzheimer's). As the caregiver I have been able to communicate with Dr Kesari between visits regarding medicine changes etc. using his patient portal. Dr Kesari always answers emails promptly. The girls that work in his office are very nice and caring too. I strongly recommend Dr Kesari.
About Dr. Navin Kesari, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1467879940
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.