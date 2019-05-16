Overview of Dr. Navin Mehta, MD

Dr. Navin Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rewa Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Dr. Glenn Truskin & Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.