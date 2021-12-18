Dr. Navin Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navin Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Navin Singh, MD
Dr. Navin Singh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard School Of Public Health|Harvard School Of Public Health|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Nova Reconstructive2755 Hartland Rd Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (571) 470-8072
Greater Washington Plastic Surgery2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-8073
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot express how absolutely amazing every single staff member at Dr. Singh's is. Kelly, Gabby, Yasmin (I am so sorry if I've forgotten anyone's names) were some of the most kind, professional, and sweet staff I have ever encountered. Entering into a plastic surgeon's office can be a daunting experience for anyone, especially if its your first time. The procedure I received was an upper/lower blepheroplasty because I have had eye issues from a very young age that I needed addressed. From my consultation to recovery *(still in recovery because my procedure was recent)* I received constant attention and support. Now let me get to Dr. Singh. This man is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL. I have never met a medical professional that balanced relatability, humor, professionalism, and skill such as he has. He always had time to answer my 89898988 questions, and was so incredibly patient with me. I enjoyed every visit I have had there.
About Dr. Navin Singh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225068786
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Harvard School Of Public Health|Harvard School Of Public Health|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
