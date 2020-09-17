See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (44)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD

Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Tekwani works at Tekwani Vision Center, Inc. in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Tekwani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tekwani Vision Center, Inc.
    9911 Kennerly Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 481-2020
  2. 2
    Tekwani Vision Center, Inc.
    5805 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 481-2020
  3. 3
    St. Peter's Office
    5650 Mexico Rd Ste 7, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 481-2020
  4. 4
    Tekwani Vision Center, Inc.
    5770 Mexico Rd Ste D, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 697-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 17, 2020
    I was diagnosed with cataracts. I went to Dr. Navin Tekwani. He did the surgery and did a great job. My follow up appointments were with his father H Tekwani and he was amazing. The gentleness, kindness, patience, just all-around wonderful kind man. I never feel rushed and he answered all my questions. I look forward to follow up appointments because love and kindness radiates there!
    Temmie Bowers — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538143805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    Residency
    • Eye Foundation Of Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tekwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tekwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tekwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tekwani has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tekwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tekwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tekwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tekwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tekwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

