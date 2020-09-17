Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tekwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD
Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Tekwani's Office Locations
1
Tekwani Vision Center, Inc.9911 Kennerly Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 481-2020
2
Tekwani Vision Center, Inc.5805 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 481-2020
3
St. Peter's Office5650 Mexico Rd Ste 7, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 481-2020
4
Tekwani Vision Center, Inc.5770 Mexico Rd Ste D, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 697-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with cataracts. I went to Dr. Navin Tekwani. He did the surgery and did a great job. My follow up appointments were with his father H Tekwani and he was amazing. The gentleness, kindness, patience, just all-around wonderful kind man. I never feel rushed and he answered all my questions. I look forward to follow up appointments because love and kindness radiates there!
About Dr. Navin Tekwani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538143805
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Eye Foundation Of Kansas City
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
