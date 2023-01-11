See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Navin Verma, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.9 (85)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Navin Verma, MD

Dr. Navin Verma, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Verma works at Neurological Sevwes of Orland in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verma's Office Locations

    Orlando Sleep Medicine Center
    3849 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 704-8537
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Neurological Services of Orlando
    4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 305, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 704-8537
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Verma is a wonderful, thoughtful physician who practices the healing arts with integrity and compassion. He solved my sleep issues when nothing else was working consistently… and he did so with urgency and kindness. I highly recommend him without reservation!
    J Wheeler — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Navin Verma, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962524884
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sleep Disorders Institute
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Rutgers
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navin Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

