Overview

Dr. Navinder Sawhney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sawhney works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.